Pupils from Hadley Learning Community left "raving" after Science and Robotics day.

Pupils at Hadley Learning Community in Telford enjoying their Science and Robotics day, with a special visit from CEO John Dangelillo of Bauromat UK. Pictured student Luca Clarke works a robotic arm with the help of Staffan Willetts.

Year 4 pupils at Hadley Learning Community in Telford had a "fantastic" day on Monday as they learned all about the day-to-day use of robots and robotics, which left them "raving about it for the rest of the day".

The school received a special visit and presentation from CEO John Dangelillo and engineer Steffan Willetts of local business– Bauromat UK – who brought with him a working robot for the children to interact and engage with.

Christina Foden, Year 4 teacher at the school, said: "It was a fantastic, engaging, inspirational opportunity for the children to experience robotics in the wider context of the world."

She said that the day was a "complete success" which "enriched the curriculum" with one pupil saying that it was the "best morning he had ever had".

Students engaged with a number of activities throughout the day, including coding the Cubo robot by picking and changing tiles for the robot to follow, as well as researching the history of robots and a science lesson in circuits.

Ms Foden said that Mr Dangelillo's presentation inspired the pupils to see other pathways into technology careers, particularly apprenticeships, for those who may not see university as their goal.

"Hopefully he will come back next year. He's agreed to meet our Year 4's at the next Science and Robotics day." said Ms Foden.