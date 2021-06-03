Couple thank community who helped after horrific sawmill injury

Rob feared he might not survive the accident at work Rob lost his leg below the knee ETC Sawmill where the accident took place

Rob Stubbs, 33, had to have a leg amputated below the knee after the horrific accident when he became trapped in machinery at ETC Sawmill, Ellesmere.

Colleagues rushed to his aid and held him up while emergency services were on their way. They then carried on supporting him during the rescue operation.

Now back at the family home in Hordley, Rob and wife, Lesley, 34, say they can not thank people enough for their help.

Rob lost his leg below the knee

The accident happened on the morning of May 12.

Lesley said she received a call from her husband himself as he was trapped in the machinery.

"He told me to get up there quickly," she said.

"He feared he was not going to make it."

Hospital

Both of Rob's legs suffered serious injuries and after a tricky rescue operation by firefighters and paramedics, he was airlifted to the trauma unit in Stoke-on-Trent by air ambulance.

"His workmates were incredible, they physically held him up for the entire time and saved his life without a doubt," Lesley said.

"He was upside down trapped in the machine. One of them stayed with me all the time and looked after me."

Once in hospital Rob went straight into theatre.

"Rob went into surgery knowing there was a 50/50 chance he might lose both legs," Lesley said.

He spent a week in hospital before being allowed home to recover.

"Our friends and the local community have been fantastic. Rob was allowed home without any aids to help him and is sleeping downstairs on a bed we managed to get in a rush.

ETC Sawmill where the accident took place

"Our friend, Linda set up a Go Fund Me page which had been such a help for getting things like transfer boards that allow him to get from the bed into the wheelchair that has at last arrived for him. We are now waiting for a special bed for him.

"We really can't thank people enough. Everyone has been so kind, offering to do shopping for us, helping look after the children and people we don't know donating to the fund."

The couple have three children, two girls aged 13 and 10 and a three month old boy.

"We are just getting by one day at a time," Lesley said.