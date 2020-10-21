Firefighters' plea after skateboarding youngsters block Bridgnorth station exit during 999 call-out

The youngsters were playing outside Bridgnorth Fire Station. Photo: Google StreetView.

It comes after firefighters were responding to a property fire in Quatford, but could not leave the station on Innage Lane due to homemade ramps and equipment blocking the way.

Members of the station are urging parents to remind their children not to play near the fire station due to the delays it can cause.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Parents of teenagers with skateboards and scooters, please remind/speak to your children.

"The front apron of the fire station may look new, smooth and shined but it isn’t the place to be practicing their 'moves'.

"While responding to a property fire we had to wait to drive out the bay while two teenage boys moved their homemade ramps and equipment.

"The time that it slowed down our response is not acceptable and could cost lives or property.

Incident

"Please keep away, allowing us to respond promptly when needed."

The delayed response was to an incident reported as a shed on fire in Quatford at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Fire control reports the blaze turned out to be a false alarm caused by a controlled burn.

Later that night, crews from Bridgnorth were called out again to a property fire in St Johns Street at about 8.20pm.

The same response was sent by SFRS and West Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene.