Freeview investigate as viewers struggle with poor TV reception

Some viewers have reported problems for more than two weeks with a number of channels on their digital TV sets.
The BBC's transmitter checker says there are no faults with the Wrekin transmitter.
But Freeview are investigating the situation, and advised people to try re-tuning their TVs.
A Freeview spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating this. Viewers in the Shropshire area who are experiencing disruption to their channels may see an improvement after re-tuning their device. For guidance on how to re-tune, head to our website at freeview.co.uk/help/retune."
The digital TV switch-over from analogue began in Shropshire in April 2011. A new state-of-the-art digital transmitter hall, which receives programmes from TV broadcasting studios, was constructed at the Wrekin to replace the old unit.