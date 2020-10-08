Freeview investigate as viewers struggle with poor TV reception

The Wrekin transmitter mast

Some viewers have reported problems for more than two weeks with a number of channels on their digital TV sets.

The BBC's transmitter checker says there are no faults with the Wrekin transmitter.

But Freeview are investigating the situation, and advised people to try re-tuning their TVs.

A Freeview spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating this. Viewers in the Shropshire area who are experiencing disruption to their channels may see an improvement after re-tuning their device. For guidance on how to re-tune, head to our website at freeview.co.uk/help/retune."