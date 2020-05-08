Shropshire falls silent to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

A two-minute silence was respectfully observed at 11am and other unique tributes were paid across the region as people paid their respects in lockdown.

Many of the county's towns and villages had special celebrations planned which had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead veterans and members of the public, unable to gather by their local war memorials as normal, have been quietly reflecting in their own homes.

Many households across the county are adorned with Union Jacks and bunting to mark the occasion.

And the RAF staged flypasts across the country, with the Red Arrows soaring through the sky above Buckingham Palace and the London Eye and Typhoon fighter jets flying over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The anniversary will also be marked with virtual street parties and a national sing-a-long to Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

In a special message broadcast on the Royal British Legion’s livestream on Friday morning, Dame Vera gave her thanks to the wartime generation.

Later on Friday a Spitfire flypast is planned for a number of locations in the South East, including a veterans’ care home in Worthing, West Sussex and Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.

Spotted in the Telford skies on the VE Day anniversary. Photo: Steve Court

Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS in April, will share his memories of wartime in an ITV documentary called Captain Tom’s War, which airs at 8pm.

At 9pm, the Queen will address the nation in a televised message – the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a speech over the radio three-quarters of a century earlier.

People in Shropshire took to social media to make sure the poignant moment was honoured.

A saxophone player kept customers entertained as they queued outside Waitrose in Newport by playing VE Day-themed music.

Newport Cops caught a glimpse, and said: "The wonderful staff over at @waitrose #Newport are keeping customers entertained whilst queuing to enter their store with a #VEDay75 theme this morning."

The wonderful staff over at @waitrose #Newport are keeping customers entertained whilst queuing to enter their store with a #VEDay75 theme this morning ... pic.twitter.com/KGFaBkDAH3 — Newport SNT #StayHomeSaveLives (@NewportCops) May 8, 2020

Officers in Shrewsbury also marked the moment, saying: "Just paid out respects whilst on #COVID19 patrol observing the 2 min silence regarding #VEDAY2020 at #SHREWSBURY."

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson remembered Winston Churchill's words. He said: "Stirring to hear Churchill's words delivered on #VEDay 1945. 'We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toils and efforts that lie ahead...Long live the cause of freedom!'"

Stirring to hear Churchill's words delivered on #VEDay 1945. "We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toils and efforts that lie ahead...Long live the cause of freedom!" https://t.co/36RIssz2wR — Owen Paterson (@OwenPaterson) May 8, 2020

Shrewsbury Town Council linked to a recording of The Last Post, played by buglers John Plumridge and Steve Jones. It said: "As part of @ShrewsburyTC celebrations for 75th anniversary of #VEDay, buglers John Plumridge & Steve Jones sound the Last Post, signifying the time for soldiers to return to barracks & for the standard bearers to lower standards."

As part of @ShrewsburyTC celebrations for 75th anniversary of #VEDay,

Buglers John Plumridge & Steve Jones sound the Last Post, signifying the time for soldiers to return to barracks & for the standard bearers to lower standards.#LestWeForget #VEDay75 https://t.co/IddLKdr5rj — ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) May 8, 2020

Dancers from Telford-based Dance Dynamics X paid a special tribute on their YouTube channel, lip-syncing and dancing to Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again.