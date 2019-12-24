Burglars steal charity tin and tips from cafe near Ironbridge

It was the second time in 18 months that thieves broke into The Green Wood Cafe, in Coalbrookdale, leaving it in a mess.

The operators were again left counting the cost following the latest incident which happened overnight on Sunday. The business has now reopened after a clean-up operation.

Cafe proprietor Jody-Lea Grant, 28, took to social media to explain to customers that the business was forced to close temporarily on Monday morning for a clean-up. Residents helped to clear up the mess left behind by those responsible.

In a Facebook post the cafe said that the thieves snatched the staff tips jar and a collection for the Small Woods charity which is also based at The Green Wood Centre, in Station Road.

"Thanks for coming out to support us when we opened post-clean up it means the world," said the post.

"We’ve had a chance to look properly around. We don’t care about the tips jar they stole or anything else really, but stealing the Small Woods charity donation tin, that’s low.

"We’ve set up a donation page for Small Woods. Please consider helping us recover some funds to give back to them! They do amazing work locally and nationally, and are responsible for the wonderful site we are lucky to call home."

"We’re open as normal all of the holiday period, except for Christmas Day - thank you to the local police who have been just as helpful as the last time," the cafe stated.

Since the latest break-in the cafe has set up an online funding appeal for The Small Woods Association which has so far attract £155 from 17 donors.

The cafe was left counting the cost after windows and doors were damaged by burglars in April last year.

The site is the headquarters of The Small Woods Association which hosts community events and workshops among other activities.

To donate visit facebook.com/thegreenwoodcafe