Shropshire Star Toy Appeal back for the fifth year

The annual toy collection has helped thousands of youngsters since it was launched in 2015, with last year's appeal attracting a record 1,200 donations.

This year we are working with five organisations who support children with illnesses, disabilities, or who provide care for sick or injured relatives.

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: "The Christmas Toy Appeal has been a huge success since its launch, and none of that would have been possible without the support of our big-hearted readers.

"Please support this year's appeal by donating brand new toys, games, books, toiletries and other gifts for youngsters of all ages, including teenagers."

Collection points for donations are: