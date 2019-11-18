Advertising
Shropshire Star Toy Appeal back for the fifth year
The Shropshire Star and Storage King Christmas Toy Appeal is back for the fifth year running, hoping to bring a little joy to youngsters who deserve an extra special Christmas.
The annual toy collection has helped thousands of youngsters since it was launched in 2015, with last year's appeal attracting a record 1,200 donations.
This year we are working with five organisations who support children with illnesses, disabilities, or who provide care for sick or injured relatives.
Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: "The Christmas Toy Appeal has been a huge success since its launch, and none of that would have been possible without the support of our big-hearted readers.
"Please support this year's appeal by donating brand new toys, games, books, toiletries and other gifts for youngsters of all ages, including teenagers."
Collection points for donations are:
- The Shropshire Star offices in Waterloo Road, Telford
- The Shropshire Star office in Bellstone, Shrewsbury
- Storage King in Archers Way, Shrewsbury
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.