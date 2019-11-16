Flood alerts remain in Shropshire as weather set to improve

Today's weekly Shrewsbury parkrun has been cancelled because of flooding.

Organisers tweeted on Friday: "Sorry, Shrewsbury parkrun is CANCELLED tomorrow, Sat 16th Nov due to river flooding."

At Leintwardine, just over the Shropshire border with Herefordshire the River Teme reached its highest recorded level on Friday morning, exceeding the summer floods of 2007.

. River Teme at Leintwardine reached its highest recorded level this morning, exceeding the summer floods of 2007. https://t.co/IRwW7DVZVa pic.twitter.com/WQ4YzDX8C4 — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) November 15, 2019

The power of the River Teme in flood between Knighton and Leintwardine was captured in this video by Gareth Lloyd.

On your patch today. This was the Teme between Knighton and Leintwardine at 1130am pic.twitter.com/B4pQ7IhHXE — Gareth Lloyd (@Gareth7Lloyd) November 15, 2019

Mr Lloyd also captured this image of the river at Clungunford.

Advertising

Marooned Level gauge at Clungunford still going strong in testing conditions (zoom in!) pic.twitter.com/oaWmfg3ePa — Gareth Lloyd (@Gareth7Lloyd) November 15, 2019

Firefighters in Presteigne were called to help rescue a motorist who ignored the road closed sign and got stranded in floodwater at Combe Corner.

This evening 17P1 alongside our colleagues from @HWFireLeintwdne @Hayfirestation @HFDfireservice mobilised to car stranded in flood water at combe corner 1 casualty brought to safety using inflatable rescue sled.The road closed signs are there for a reason. pic.twitter.com/mvlYqoD9Ls — Presteigne Fire Stn (@PresteigneFire) November 15, 2019

Advertising

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, were today in place for :

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Teme at Eardiston

River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Live flood alerts counter:

Flood alerts - meaning be prepared, flooding is possible - were in place for:

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lower Teme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Lugg North of Leominster

River Salwarpe

River Severn in Shropshire

River Sow and River Penk

River Worfe

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

Almost 100 flood warnings remain in place across England and Wales, as the wet weather finally begins to show signs of subsiding.

Communities in parts of central and northern England are cleaning up after being overwhelmed with water following torrential rain in recent days.

Saturday morning forecast 16/11/19

However, things could start to improve over the weekend. When asked whether this was the end of the wet period, forecaster Helen Roberts said: “The simple answer is yes, with the caveat that there will be some rain across the weekend.”

A band of rain will make its way north-westwards across England on Friday night “but it will weaken as it moves through”, Ms Roberts added.

Evening! Outbreaks of rain spreading north and west across much England and Wales, followed by clear spells and a few coastal showers in the south and east. Some clear spells across Scotland and Northern Ireland with local frost and fog. https://t.co/jH1zrxptqQ ^Jennifer pic.twitter.com/xe1UWhezlh — Met Office (@metoffice) November 15, 2019

“It’s not looking as bad as recent days or weeks. It’s going to be a quieter spell over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Government last night responded to criticism of its support of affected communities by saying it had been offering assistance since the first day of the flooding on November 8.

Part of this had come from the Bellwin scheme, operated by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to help local councils.

“Under Bellwin, local authorities dealing with the flooding can apply to have 100% of their eligible costs, above a threshold, reimbursed by the Government. This could be for items including rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said the Government had also activated its Flood Recovery Framework, which helps local authority districts with more than 25 flooded households.

This frees up funding to give eligible households and businesses “immediate relief” from their council tax and business rates for at least the next three months.

Towns and villages around Doncaster and Sheffield, and parts of the Midlands have been particularly affected by the heavy downpours.

In some places, the overnight rain could continue to add to the water levels, and as of 8pm on Friday, there are still 95 flood warnings in place across the regions.

Ms Roberts explained: “Almost certainly in some places it’s going to exacerbate problems, but it’s not looking particularly heavy or persistent, so it should not be as much.

“On Saturday, it will still be quite cloudy across parts of England and Wales, particularly central.”

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had rescued 97 people and a dog in 43 different incidents where vehicles had become stuck in water over Thursday and Friday.

The River Windrush that has burst its banks near Burford in the Cotswolds (PA)

Local transport services have also suffered, as in Gloucester video emerged of a bus attempting to make its way through a flooded road, with water entering the vehicle as it passed through.

There was also disruption to some rail services between Sheffield and Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Goole, and Nottingham and Derby.

On Friday, the Environment Agency (EA) continued to pump water out of Fishlake.

Army soldiers had been working since Wednesday to lay down sandbags and firm up flood defences in the area and in neighbouring Stainforth, but have since been removed.

EA spokesman John Curtin said 38 pumps have been used in Fishlake, adding that all houses in the village should be free of water by Sunday.

Our Chair @emmahowardboyd has visited Fishlake with @defragovuk’s Permanent Secretary @TamFinkelstein to hear directly from our staff who are working hard to pump out water, and meet residents who have been affected by the devastating flood. #floodaware. pic.twitter.com/L4P0TIWwJC — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) November 15, 2019

Doncaster Council said 970 homes and businesses in the town had been affected since the rain started on November 7.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose response to the floods has been criticised by some of those affected, announced that the worst-impacted households and businesses would be eligible for immediate relief on their council tax and business rates.