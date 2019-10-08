Shropshire businessman to repay almost £4,000 for security staff breach

Matthew Davies operated Craven Arms-based Showtime Security, which supplied unqualified security guards to events and businesses including the V-Dubs festival over an 18-month period up to September 2016.

He was jailed for 12 months in July 2018 for breaking Security Industry Authority (SIA) rules on one contract and for attempting to pervert the course of justice. At a hearing brought under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Davies was ordered to repay £3,608.21.

Mr Robert Fitt, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court: “There is an agreed position now for confiscation. The benefit figure is £3,608.21. That amount can be paid within the usual three months I understand. He will also be disqualified from being a company director today.”

The court heard that Davies, 44, had got a job and was “adopting and following all regulations”.

Banned

Judge Peter Barrie warned Davies, of Woodyard Lane, in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, if he did not pay up the result would be a two-month prison term in default of the sum. He also banned him from acting as a company director for two years.

One incident involved a man supplied by his Craven Arms-based company to the Shropshire Housing Group to prevent vandalism during a building project on Shrewsbury’s Radbrook Campus.

However, the employee did not have an SIA licence needed to work as a security guard in July 2016. During the run up to his trial, Davies made several attempts to stop Thomas Ashton of Shropshire Housing Group testifying against him. He warned Mr Ashton would face a ‘hard time’ in the witness box and might be accused of perjury over alleged conflicts in his evidence.

Advertising

Davies was cleared of a total of six charges after arguing his workers were engaged in roles that did not require the licence.

His former partner, Maria Francis, 30, admitted seven breaches of SIA rules and during which unqualified security guards were supplied at the 2015 V-Dubs in the Valley near Bridgnorth, Tuffins Supermarket in Craven Arms and the young adults shelter Ludlow Foyer.

She was given a two-year condition discharge because she played a minor role. She will be subject to a separate proceeds of crime hearing later this month.

Bullying

Pete Easterbrook, of the SIA’s Criminal Investigations Team, said: “Following conviction, we will use our powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover any profit made from criminality, making it harder for individuals to re-enter the industry, and ensuring that crime does really does not pay. The consequences for Matthew Davies have been considerable, and in addition to serving a term of imprisonment following his conviction, he must now return the money he made from his illegal activities and comply with the terms of a director disqualification order.

"The behaviour of Matthew Davies in this case exposed him as someone who believed he could gain whatever he wanted through intimidation, threats and bullying. Like so many bullies, he applied this tactic to those he encountered in the course of his business, those he employed, witnesses in this case and several others who were unfortunate enough to have dealings with him. I am absolutely clear that there is no place whatsoever for individuals like Davies within a professional and respected security industry. They are simply not welcome, and should carefully consider whether it is the right choice of career for them. Those who do engage in this kind of behaviour, are associated to it, or in any way condone it, can expect to come under very close scrutiny and be dealt with robustly.”