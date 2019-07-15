Shrewsbury's Daniel Kawczynski told of concerns over town road scheme

Mr Kawczynski was in town on Friday to inspect the work on Pride Hill which is being carried out as part of Shropshire Council's £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

He said on Twitter: "Inspected the ongoing roadworks on Pride Hill this morning. Will be taking up concerns raised by local shops about the length of time these are taking and the disruption being caused."

Last week Shropshire Council said the work is progressing will and the last few meters of paving down the centre of the busy street is nearly finished.

Wellington-based McPhillips took over the high-profile work in February after the contract was taken off Casey Group.

Mr Kawczynski vowed to keep an eye on the work in a bid to ensure it was on track the second time around.

The refurbishment was due to have been finished in November but Casey failed to hit the deadline.

At the time he held several meetings with the local authority and contractors in attempt to get the work completed.

He also urged Shropshire Council to consider legal action against Casey after pavements were dug up and wire fencing installed outside a number of shops, causing months of disruption of businesses and shoppers.