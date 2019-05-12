Market Drayton runs a right good race day

One of the most popular events in the Shropshire running diary, the Muller sponsored event this year included afternoon entertainment, with three bands performing.

Many competitors and their supporters remained after the run to enjoy the entertainment.

Dozens of running clubs were represented including the Oswestry Girls on the Run group.

Members, most taking part for the first time, praised the event and its organisation.

Others were taking part to raise money for various charities.

Among the toughest challenge was that by more than a dozen West Mercia police officers.

They completed the 10k dressed in 'riot gear' or PSU kit complete with padded and flameproof clothing and helmet.

The challenge was in memory of colleague, Lisa McCallister, from Telford, who died in March having battled with ovarian cancer.

The fundraiser for Severn Hospice has already raised £12,000 and people can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/garylansdale

Inspector Tracy Ryan, one of the runners, said: "It was so hot in that kit, even on the start line. But we had a crew, including Lisa's son, Reece, running with us, pouring water over us and giving us drinks.

"The support from the crowds and the people of Market Drayton was incredible and we all finished together."

Tim Beckett, race director, said a committee of just five people had organised what was the biggest and best Market Drayton 10k to date.

"We had runners from all across the country take part and even some from Canada whose family live in the town," he said.

He said entries for next year's race had now opened.