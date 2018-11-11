Remembrance Sunday: Shropshire to fall silent to remember fallen heroes

The poignant words of Laurence Binyon's For The Fallen poem are set to ring out across Shropshire this morning as the region pays tribute to its fallen heroes.

As well as being Remembrance Sunday – the 11th day of the 11th month – today also marks 100 years since the First World War Armistice. Also known as the Armistice of Compiègne, after the place where it was signed, the Armistice came into force at 11am on November 11, 1918, and marked the end of fighting in the First World War.

Services are taking place throughout the day across the region.

The main events include at Oakengates where Telford & Wrekin Council will host a service in partnership with the Royal British Legion and Telford Christians Together. There will be a parade of standards and 100 names will be read from the roll of honour.

The parade will start at 10.30am and the route will follow Oxford Street, Market Street, from the Salvation Army to Hartshill Park.

In Shrewsbury a civic procession leaves the castle at 9am via Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to St Chad’s Church for a service at 9.45am.There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in the Quarry at 11am. A march past and salute will follow at St Chad’s Terrace.

A service at the Royal Air Force Museum, in Cosford, will begin at 10.45am and will feature Cosford Military Wives Choir and the sounding of the Last Post.

In Bridgnorth the remembrance ceremony will begin at 10.40am at the Castle Grounds, and will be followed by a service at St Leonard's Church. Castle Hall will host a community event with refreshments and live entertainment afterwards.

Ludlow’s Remembrance Sunday service will be at the Peace Memorial near Ludlow Market at 10.30am. A parade will set off separately from Ludlow Castle to the square, which will be followed by the service and wreath laying.

Afterwards there will be a parade to St Laurence’s Church for a Parade Service which is open to the public.

Market Drayton's parade will assemble in Queen Street car park at 9am, followed by a march to St Mary’s Church.

This year's Newport parade will form at Audley Avenue near Newport Cricket Club at 10.10am and leave at 10.15am arriving at St Nicholas Church for the service at 11am.

As a roll call of names is read out, a candle will be lit and laid on a table for each Newport soldier who died.

In Wellington there will be a procession from Nailor’s Row car park at 10.25am featuring Wellington (Telford) Brass Band to All Saints Church via New Street, Market Square and Church Street for a short outdoor service including wreath laying, followed by a parade to Market Square where the salute will be taken.

In Welshpool a procession will leave from the town hall to St Mary's Church for the service that will start shortly before 11am.

Beacons of Light will also be flaming in Bishop's Castle at the playing fields; Clive at Grinshill; Oswestry at Old Oswestry Hillfort; Market Drayton at the town park off Manor Gardens; Much Wenlock at t Windmill Hill off Farley Road; Ludlow at Gallows Band and Sibdon at Sibdon Hill simultaneously at 7pm.