Police appeal to find wanted man in Llanfyllin

Police are appealing for information about a Mid Wales man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched the appeal to find 26-year-old James Lee Wilkinson within the Llanfyllin area.

He has connections with Liverpool, Dorset and Welshpool, and is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.