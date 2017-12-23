Toy Appeal: Thank-you for giving Christmas happiness in Shropshire

About 700 toys, books, games and other gifts were handed over to five children’s groups as the Shropshire Star and Storage King Christmas Toy Appeal came to a conclusion.

Representatives of The Movement Centre and Hope House Children’s Hospice, both near Oswestry, The Harry Johnson Trust which supports children with cancer, and the children’s ward at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, all collected their toys at a ceremony on Thursday. A further consignment was delivered to Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday, which will be shared out among youngsters who receive support from its children’s services department.

It is the third year running the Star has teamed up with Storage King, which is based at Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury.

During Thursday’s handover, four-year-old Freya Harper and her three-year-old sister Keira dropped in to hand in the last gift of the campaign.

The youngsters, who were with their mother Emma, from Reabrook, Shrewsbury, brought in a Peppa Pig stuffed toy.

Vicky Handbury-Madin, of The Movement Centre, said she was thrilled by the response.

“We’re overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, it’s fantastic,” she said.

The centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen, provides pioneering therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

Vicky said she was particularly excited about an electronic interactive mat which made sounds when children follow a pattern of footsteps.

“Most of the items will be given as presents to the children, but there are a couple we might use as therapy.”

Julie Hockenhull, practitioner at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, was delighted to collect the toys.

“It’s good for the children that are in hospital over Christmas, we are grateful for the support of the community.”

Emily Jones of Hope House, which has its main base in Morda, said: “It’s brilliant, it will make such a difference.”

She said the charity had to raise £63 million every year to continue operating, and added that it was important that the patients were still children who wanted to have fun like any others.

“A lot of their life is focused on medical care, but they also need to play and do normal things as well.”

Sally Johnson, of The Harry Johnson Trust, said lots of the children the charity supports would be spending Christmas in hospital.

She said hospital staff did a wonderful job of giving them the best Christmas they could, but it made a huge difference being able to give them the gifts.

“It shows that somebody is thinking of them, even the smallest little gift is really appreciated.”

Debbie Lloyd, of Telford & Wrekin children’s services, said some of the toys would be used at the children’s contact centre, while others would be given to children from the most vulnerable families in their care.

The campaign had been supported by a host of celebrities, including Only Fools and Horses star John Challis, former world boxing champion Richie Woodhall, and Cold Feet actor and DJ Cel Spellman.

Telford Kleeneze agents Andrew and Janet Mitchell handed over nearly 100 toys, valued at £500, after asking their customers to support the appeal.

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright said it was a privilege to be able to help so many youngsters, and thanked everybody who donated their gifts.

“Once again, we have been humbled by the generosity of our readers who have made the appeal such a success,” he said.

“It warms the heart to know that people’s generosity has been able to make such a difference.”

Storage King regional manager Darren Hall said: “It’s just great to see the different charities turn up and collect the toys that have been donated.

“It’s amazing, it shows the generosity of the people of Shropshire, it’s brilliant stuff.”