Tickets on sale for Shakespeare show in the castle

Performers at Flabbergast Theatre are preparing for their rendition of A Midsummer's Nights Dream

Flabbergast Theatre's return to Ludlow Castle with a performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream will be part of this year's Ludlow Fringe Festival.

The festival, in its eleventh year, is set to run between Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, July 2.

A myriad of performances including music, poetry, comedy and theatre is set to bring hundreds of visitors to the market town.

Henry Maynard, Flabbergast Theatre's artistic director, said the company was thrilled to return after a critically acclaimed performance of Macbeth last year.

He said: "We were delighted to have been invited back to Ludlow by the Ludlow Fringe, as we found it an absolute pleasure to perform in the inner bailey of Ludlow Castle in 2022.

"The inspiring surrounds of both the castle and medieval town made it a truly magical experience for our actors and audiences alike.”

To add to the immersion, a picnic area will be staged in the outer bailey of the castle for a pre-performance treat.