Former Strictly stars bringing Act Two show to Shrewsbury

Ian Waite, left, with Vincent Simone

Professional dancers Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are bringing their new show Act Two to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Sunday afternoon.

The dancing duo were originally due to appear in June last year at the Frankwell Quay venue but that was hit by the pandemic and the new date is October 10 at 3pm.

Tickets for the original date remain valid and other tickets are still available from the box office.

Waite was a Strictly regular from 2005 to 2009, when his celebrity partners included Denise Lewis and Zoe Ball, with both of whom he reached the finals, in 2004 and 2005, plus Mica Paris, Penny Lancaster-Stewart, Jodie Kidd and Jade Johnson. He was then a regular co-presenter on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two for ten years.

Italian Simone was a pro dancer on Strictly from 2006 to 2012 when his partners included Louisa Lytton, Stephanie Beacham, Natalie Cassidy, Felicity Kendal, Edwina Currie and Dani Harmer. He nearly got his hands on the Glitter Ball too, finishing as runner up with Rachel Stevens in 2008. For several years he toured with professional partner Flavia Cacace.

The stars promises a glamorous and glittering show of dance, song and comedy with a cast of dancers and routines including the rhumba, foxtrot, Argentine tango and, of course, the Viennese waltz.