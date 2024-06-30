Watch: See what lost Telford sights you can spot in this gloriously cheesy 1980s TV ad

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pack up the whole family in the car and take a trip down an almost brand new M54, because it's time for a great day out in Telford.

At least that's what this catchy 1980s television ad was hoping families would be inspired to do.

An empty motorway and free parking in the town centre - it's hard to recognise Telford at all until the McDonald's comes into view.

Inside the shopping centre, which opened in 1973, shoppers can be seen enjoying stores including Mothercare, C&A, Sainsbury, Early Learning Centre, Boots and Next.

A great day out!

It's not immediately obvious what year this advert was released, but the inclusion of "Shropshire's most sophisticated nightclub", Cascades, puts it in the latter half of the decade. The once-adjoining pub, Quenchers, is also briefly featured in the ad.

Shopping and drinking weren't the only options for families coming to the new town four decades ago, with the long-gone Telford's Racquet & Fitness Centre enjoying a brief shout out too.

That's followed by a quick flash of the ice rink, the infamous 'spider web', Spencer's Mall and the large pond - seemingly before the pedalos were an option.