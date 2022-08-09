Notification Settings

Five Guys set to open new burger restaurant in Telford

Published:

Popular burger chain Five Guys is set to open a new branch in Telford, with jobs on the way to the town.

Five Guys at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands. Photo: Google

A notice has been posted on the American company's website indicating a new opening at the Forge Retail Park in the town centre.

It is understood the restaurant will be sited in the vacant Frankie & Benny's on the Forge Retail Park. Five Guys is known for its burgers, traditional American-style fries and milkshakes.

A statement on the Five Guys website said: "Five Guys is opening in Telford very soon!

"If you’ve not visited Five Guys before, we believe that you should get your order, your way.

"That’s why there’ll be more than 250,000 possible topping combinations for your burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. Not to mention 1,000 different shake mix-in combinations.

"Our famous fries are a ‘boardwalk style’ fry, meaning they’re hand-cut on site each day and cooked in 100 per cent peanut oil."

Visit restaurants.fiveguys.co.uk/west-midlands/the-forge-retail-park to learn more.

