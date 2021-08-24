Up, up and away: Major balloon festival returns to Telford this week

Telford's balloon fiesta will return to the town park this week

The popular Telford Balloon Fiesta returns for three days from Friday, with over 25 balloons due to take part.

There will be plenty to entertain the whole family with a packed programme of activities, street entertainment and funfair rides to enjoy.

On Saturday lunchtime, people can watch the skies as the Red Devils parachute team drops in for a visit.

This year, weather permitting, more than 25 balloons from across the UK and Europe will fill the skies over the town, and the spectacular night glow set to music on Saturday will be back.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy said: “We are absolutely delighted to host this very popular event this year, once more in Telford Town Park.

"The programme provides a variety of entertainment for people alongside the usual ballooning and we are looking forward to another fantastic event for locals and visitors to enjoy."

Events by Spirit will be managing the ballooning activity and launches at the event once more this year.

There will be some favourite balloons returning, some new shape balloons to seek out and special heritage balloons on display.

Balloon launches are all weather dependant but scheduled timings for the weekend are 6pm on Friday, and at both 6am and 6pm over the weekend.

Activities on the Friday include street entertainment, a family stage show and live music stage.

Visitors can enjoy watching the FMX stunt team, Parkour Action Freerunners and Leo Loco fire-eating on the Saturday, whilst on Sunday activities include the Eternal Tal Bhangra workshops and the carnival parade.

A full schedule is available on the Telford & Wrekin Council Facebook events page and the Telford Town Park website.

People should not attend if they feel unwell or have been asked to self-isolate.

There will be hand sanitising stations around the site, as well as NHS Test and Trace QR codes.

To prevent overcrowding, some areas of the site will be subject to maximum numbers at peak times.

The event is free to enter and visitors can come and go as they please.

There will also be plenty of time to enjoy other attractions in Telford Town Park including Sky Reach, Disc Golf, Adventure Golf, Waterplay, some beautiful walks, picnic spots galore and endless play areas for the young at heart.