Telford globetrotting bloggers hitting the road within days

Tread The Globe travel bloggers Chris and Marianne Fisher are getting into gear for their latest adventure which starts on Saturday

They will hit the road for approximately 20 months aiming to drive to France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, Russia and Mongolia. The former NHS managers plan to sail to Australia via South Korea depending on shipping cost for their camper nicknamed 'Trudy', or skip Down Under by sailing from Vladivostok, Russia, to San Diego, United States, instead.

Well wishers are invited to join them at a bon voyage party on Friday at the Ugly Duckling pub, in Long Lane, Sleapford, from 4.30pm until late. The following day they will embark from Ironbridge at about 11am.

Excitement

Mr Fisher says: "With less than a week to go we are waking up early every morning remembering something we still need to do. It's real nervous excitement.

"My stomach constantly has that feeling of your first day in a new job. The challenge of driving around the world is going to test us financially, mentally and physically. We will face new challenges as we step our of our comfort zone.

" One thing we do know is that our outlook on life and the world will never be the same again. Fill your life with adventure, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show. We class ourselves as an ordinary couple on an extraordinary adventure. We would love you to join us for a drink on our last night."

Guests may park motor homes or campers overnight free of charge, however, send the couple a private message or contact the pub to reserve a pitch.

Follow the fishers via YouTube where they post up to three videos a week on the main social media sites and website http://treadtheglobe.com.