Full steam ahead for Telford model group

The group will be showcasing 25 different layouts to members of the public during a celebratory exhibition on October 5 at the Charlton School.

The exhibition will cater for all gauges, from garden railways down to the miniscule “Z” Gauge, and at all levels of interest.

Organisers said: "From Dad introducing children to the pleasure of 'playing trains' through to the dedicated modeller who carefully portrays real or imagined railway scenes in great detail, no one needs to feel excluded. Come along if you just love trains."

The 25 layouts will feature both real and imaginary locations and will include examples of Z, N, 00 and O gauge, as well as 009 narrow gauge and the larger Garden Railway.

The exhibition is supported by six traders and by the Telford Steam Railway, and the modeller's group will also be selling its own previously owned model railway equipment. There will also be demonstrations.

Telford Railway Modellers’ Group was formed in 2009, catering initially for the interests of N gauge, or 2mm scale models. Over the years, interest has spread to include both 00 and 0 gauge and three of its own layouts will be on show, including Thomas the Tank Engine.

The club meets every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7pm until 9pm in its own clubhouse in Wellington. New members are always welcome, and those interested can meet with current representatives at the exhibition.

It will run from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for children. A family ticket for two adults and two children is available for £10. Parking is free.