Wellington's new Orbit cinema is just out of this world, say film fans

While many people opted to have fun in the sun, those running the Orbit Cinema on Station Road were delighted with the turnout for each afternoon screening of hit film The Secret Life of Pets 2.

On Saturday the cinema was almost three quarters full while on Sunday there were 26 people of all ages watching the adventure/comedy which tells the story of Max the terrier and his tumultuous life once his owner marries and has children.

Laura Goh was one of nine members of her family - five adults and four children, who had come along to the community cinema for an afternoon of animated fun.

The 38-year-old stay-at-home mum from Wellington said: "It is brilliant to have a cinema like this in Wellington. I heard of the initiative years ago and now it is wonderful that it is finally here. The cinema is beautiful and it is a great arts facility. The sound system is awesome and the seats are really comfortable. I can see us coming here very often."

Cheryl Breeze, a newly qualified teacher was enjoying the film with her daughter Ariane, 4, and son Jacob, 6. She said: "It is lovely to have this here in Wellington. It is especially great for the children to have this on their doorstep and I know we are going to make great use of the family ticket.

"It is especially good for Jacob as we think he is on the autistic spectrum and this cinema offers a much more relaxing experience for him. This was his first ever trip to the cinema and he really enjoyed it. It only takes us 10 minutes to walk here and it is nice to have it so local to us. It is all community funded which is perfect."

Emily Crane, 38 a project support officer with the NHS who lives in Wellington was also enjoying an afternoon at the pictures with her daughter Hermione, 9, and 12-year-old son Reuben.

"It is fab, we love it. I never knew this existed until my sister told me about it and we decided to come along on the opening weekend. We didn't know quite what to expect but we have been pleasantly surprised. It is a great intimate venue and it is so nice to have something like this for the people of Wellington."

Reuben added: "It's a nice cinema and I really enjoyed the film."

Loco Leo, 34, from Telford was a big fan of the chairs. "There is plenty of legroom which is very important for someone as tall as me. The sound system was great too and the screen was nice and clear.

"I love small town cinemas like this one and people are crying out for this sort of thing. People want to be part of the community and they can do that here in Wellington. It is really good for families who can't travel too far. I would be happy to bring my kids here."