Shropshire couple tie the knot at Second World War weekend

Shrewsbury couple David Williams and Julie Bourrett got hitched at the Ironbridge Gorge World War 2 weekend on Saturday dressed in outfits from the era.

The pair made their vows and exchanged rings on the bridge, the scene of their first date, as they were watched by friends, family and visitors to the event.

The pair enjoyed a reception and partied at the Grand Dance, with entertainment by the Ashby Big Band.

Dave Adams, organiser of the weekend, said: "Everything was themed 1940s.

"The church bells played Congratulations for them, and was playing other music from the time as well like The Dambusters theme.

"They had their first date and first kiss at the bridge so they wanted to get married there. It was fantastic."

It was one of the highlights of a weekend which saw hundreds descend on the town to get a glimpse of what life was like during wartime. There were people dressed in 1940s outfits, weapons demonstrations, battle reenactments and two vintage plane fly-pasts.

The weekend was to raise money for the Pilgrim Bandits charity, which was set up to help and inspire injured personnel to live life to the full.

In the previous five years the event has been held, a total of £30,000 has been raised for the cause.