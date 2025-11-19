Winter wonderland returns to Staffordshire's Trentham Estate with mile-long light trail

Residents are being invited to make "unforgettable memories" at the Trentham Estate near Stoke-on_Trent as it transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland.

Vistors can expect glittering lights and tasty festive treats as they explore an illuminated light trail stretching on for more than a mile.

Trentham Winter Light Trail

This year, the event also includes kids funfair amusements and independent food vendors alongside never-before-seen installations and a range of capivating soundscapes.

A spokesperson for the event said the illuminated gardens will have "enchanting surprises at every turn".

They added: "It's a magical adventure the whole family will love, perfect for getting into the Christmas spirit.

"With plenty of photo opportunities and immersive features designed to delight visitors of all ages, it’s the perfect setting for making unforgettable memories."

The event will run from this Friday (November 21) until Sunday, January 4.

Tickets for the Trentham Winter Light Trail start at £12.50 for children and senior citizens and £17 for adults, with family tickets available from £50.

More information and booking are available online at winterlighttrail.co.uk/trentham.