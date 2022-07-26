Carnival takes on Victorian theme to celebrate 150th anniversary

nostalgia pic. Clun. 'Clun carnival, 29/6/21' i.e. June 29, 1921. Clun street scene, general view. Clun crowds. This is a postcard from the collection of Bridgnorth postcard collector Ray Farlow. It was not franked, posted, addressed, or messaged. Ray Farlow contact details (NOT FOR PUBLICATION) 53 Birchlands, Bridgnorth, ray.farlow@atkinsglobal.com. Library code: Clun nostalgia 2021.. USED LETTS PFP JUL 19 2022

It has been three years since the event was held and organisers say they are looking forward to post lockdown celebrations.

A week of activities will lead up to the this year's carnival on August 6.

Chairman, Richard Bright, said the carnival was celebrating its 150th year of being in existence.

"The procession theme is based on the Victorian Era - where it all began," he said.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the procession can just turn up on the day, no advanced entry is required.

The procession will assemble around noon then parade through the town at 1pm. It will end at the Castle grounds where an afternoon of fun will get underway.

Mr Bright said: "The Clun Carnival and Show Committee are honoured to announce that this year’s show, will be officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, the Queen’s representative in the county."

He said the interest in the show was huge with 700 entries in the competitions marquee and a dog show.

During the week before the carnival there will be an arts and craft show in the Hightown Community Room.

Events include: Music and flowers in Clun Methodist Church, August 2; Victorian entertainment, St George's Church and a quiz, The White Horse, August 3; Walking treasure hunt, Clun Fire Station, August 4; Clun Canter, multi-terrain fun, from the Square, August 5.

The week will end with a praise concert at the showground bandstand on August 7 at 11am.