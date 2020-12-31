South Shropshire sculptor receives MBE

Halima Cassell has been commended with an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Photo: Ben Boswell

Pakistan-born Halima Cassell received the commendation for her established style and outstanding contribution to the arts, fusing her Asian roots with a fascination for African pattern work.

The 45-year-old from Aston-on-Clun, near Craven Arms, works primarily in bronze and clay to create a range of geometric sculptors that can be seen at exhibitions, displays and galleries across the globe.

With an ongoing project that moves to include clay and designs from all parts of the world, Halima's work featured in a major exhibition at Manchester Art Gallery from 2019.

Her sculptures also feature at many public collections including the Victoria & Albert Museum and can be seen in Blackburn, the Forest of Bowland, the Ribble Valley, Nottingham, Hepworth Wakefield gallery, Birmingham and Liverpool.

"I've been carving clay for about 25 years and it's such an honour to receive this recognition," Halima said.

"I feel so proud. I live in a little village and as I moved here I'm hoping this will help integrate my family and I into the community and show that we are contributing.

"I was born in Kashmir but I've lived most of my life in the north-west of England.

"While building my career, Shropshire has become my home. It's where my kids and friends are and living here has been a very important stage of my career."

The MBE comes as Halima prepares to release a book of her work called Halima Cassell, 25 Years of Carving.

"I'm quite eager to find out who put me forward for this and how it's come about," Halima added.

"I don't know whom is responsible but it's wonderful all the same.

"I'm so delighted. With the kind of year we've had, a lot of things have been cancelled and postponed so I'm really excited about this coming year and this award has amplified that even more so."

Halima was set to be a lead artist at 2020's Glyndebourne Festival Opera, but due to its cancellation, she will now appear at the event in 2021.