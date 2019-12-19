Shropshire Council to plug £1.3 million overspend in Ludlow Assembly Rooms renovation

Councillors agreed a plan to see the ongoing project to renovate Ludlow Assembly Rooms completed by May 2020 – more than a year after it was originally scheduled.

The scheme, which was projected to cost £1.8 million, was funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Arts Council England, Shropshire Council and Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

But councillors heard at a full council meeting today that another £1.3 million was needed to complete the works after a series of costly "unforeseen circumstances".

They approved recommendations – agreed by Cabinet at its meeting earlier this week – which will see the council negotiate the most suitable option for bringing the project to a conclusion, and provide the shortfall from the capital budget.

The delays and projected overspend have come after it was found that the condition of the building is much poorer than originally thought.

Additional work has included repairs to the auditorium ceiling which required a detailed survey from above and below and an historic deathwatch beetle infestation of the ground floor leading to timber decay, for which a complete replacement is necessary.

Transfer

Repair work was needed to fix timbers in contact with external walls, an unstable parapet required a complete rebuild, and additional work was needed to address the complexities of a new shop front opening in historic – and poor condition – building fabric.

Advertising

Following the completion of the work, Shropshire Council has agreed to transfer the building as a Community Asset Transfer to the Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Under the existing plans there will be a 50 per cent reduction in the building’s carbon footprint, plus increased accessibility, with a new and reliable lift, better, more accessible toilets and baby changing, plus more and improved seating with enhanced visibility in the auditorium.

The main entrance will revert back to the original on Castle Square as Ludlow Assembly Rooms takes on the ground floor of the building for the first time. This space will have a brand new café and the visitor information centre and box office will be combined in a visible area at the front.

The project is currently set to be completed in May 2020 and the venue will then fully reopen to full capacity.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “Ludlow Assembly Rooms is the cultural centre for south Shropshire and the premier community arts venue in Ludlow.

"This work will help secure the venue’s future as a regional beacon for the arts, culture and community, and – after much consideration – I feel that we therefore need to continue to support the refurbishment programme, though this has been a difficult decision.”