Thousands flock to Ludlow Food Festival

The festival, held each year since 1995, is a real feast for all the senses. All weekend there are demonstrations, talks, and 180 stalls to browse.

One of the highlights of today’s packed schedule is an incredible world first, as food artist Prudence Staite unveils her latest creation - a playable chocolate record.

She said: “Over the last 17 years I have made all sorts of things out of food, but I decided I wanted to take chocolate even further.

“I have always loved Hot Chocolate and especially this song, so I wanted to capture that in chocolate.

“I contacted everyone associated with the record and they all gave approval that we could do it.

“It took months to figure out whether it would work and how it would work, the science of it is crazy.”

Prudence will be playing the record, made of 53 per cent cocoa dark chocolate, at 1.30pm today - before breaking it up and serving it to the crowd.

“This is a one-off, there are only 10 records made, and I am playing it live for the first time here,” she said.

“And if it doesn’t work, we will just eat them!”

As well as the demonstrators are all of Shropshire’s best-known food businesses, from farmers to jam-makers, bottled water to cocktails and beer, and barbecued meats to sweet treats.

Among the stalls once again is Heather’s Harvest, based in Shrewsbury.

“It has been amazing so far,” said owner Heather Williams. “I love this festival, it is one of my favourites by a long way. Over the years it has become more organised and now has a nicer flow and feel.

“My award-winning spiced carrot chutney is always very popular, but my new harvest pickle is outdoing it today.”

A wealth of other local producers, and those from further afield, were also being kept busy by an endless stream of customers - the ice cream stalls and pop-up bars doing particularly well as visitors basked in the early afternoon sunshine.

The festival continues until Sunday.