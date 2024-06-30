Watch as thousands descend on Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival and see the tasty treats on offer
Thousands descended on Shrewsbury's Quarry gardens this weekend for the town's extremely popular food and drink festival.
Businesses travelled from close and afar to pitch their tents and sell produce in a weekend of fun for all.
However, it's not just food and drink that's on offer.
There was live music throughout the festival with several different genres, dancing performances, a homes and garden areas to enjoy, games including axe throwing, pickleball and tennis, a mini family-fun circus, classic vehicles and much more.
The weather was kind to the festival this year which had organised a new lay-out for the event.
Organisers had changed the positions of some tents and attractions to create a better 'flow'.
Visitors enjoyed food and drink from around the country and world, and organiser, Beth Heath was extremely pleased with how the weekend went.