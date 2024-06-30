Shropshire Star
Meet the exhibitors and visitors delighted to be part of Shrewsbury's Food and Drink Festival

Shrewsbury's Food and Drink Festival went down a treat with both its exhibitors and visitors.

By Luke Powell
Published
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/06/2024 - Shrewsbury Food Festival 2024 run by Shropshire Festivals and The Quarry in Shrewsbury. In Picture: The Shropshire Macaron - George Evans.

Thousands travelled to the Shropshire's county town on Saturday and Sunday for the annual festival held at the Quarry.

Businesses from around the country joined local food and drink producers to showcase their products, and there was plenty more fun for visitors at the event with live music, a homes and garden zone, games area and more.

George Evans from Telford was attending the festival with his business 'The Shropshire Macaron' for the third year in a row.

The Shropshire Macaron - George Evans.

The 29-year-old set up his sweet treat company after he was always 'slightly disappointed' with maracons that he found in the county, and wondered if other macaron lovers struggled to find places to buy them.

George thoroughly enjoyed the festival, welcoming back previous buyers and new customers to his stall.

He said: "It's a good event and been a great turnout. It's always nice to get out and see people who routinely come and want to get more.

"I've done the event for the last three years and it's been one that's grown each year for me, from a business point of view it's always been a bit better.

