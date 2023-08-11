Sunshine and roses - and edible bugs - as Shrewsbury Flower Show in full bloom

Perfect weather for the Shrewsbury Flower Show

From bonsai and cacti, begonias and roses the flowers drew the early crowds, many queuing to ensure they could make the most of 12 hours of entertainment.

Past chairman Stephen Kynaston said there were still tickets available for both Friday and Saturday but urged people to buy them early because of capacity on the Quarry Park.

"We have absolutely perfect weather this year," he said.

"Last year we had to cancel the fireworks because of the heatwave and we are very much looking forward to putting on tremendous displays this year".

The show winner in the horticultural section was Salop Leisure with its spectacular cottage garden based around a Shepherd Hut.

Tom Poutney, head gardner of Love2Stay, in the award winning cottage garden

Tom Poutney, head gardener of Love2Stay, part of Salop Leisure, said it had taken over a week to create the garden onsite after a year of design and growing the flowers and foliage.