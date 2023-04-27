The bunker at Shrawardine Castle Farm

Plans have been submitted to "sympathetically" convert the historic building at Shrawardine Castle Farm, Nesscliffe, into holiday accommodation.

The bunker would become a nine-bedroom let capable of accommodating 18 guests, and the applicants plan on including information boards to educate visitors on the building's history.

Applicant Stewart Jones has said he is keen for bunker's history to be retained and preserved when the transformation is undertaken.

"The proposal involves converting a former World War II munitions bunker into a single holiday home designed for multi-generational family groups to come together in the countryside," he said.

"The building will remain largely unchanged from the outside and interior features will be retained to protect its historic character, and preserve this historic building for posterity."

Bunkers like the one at Shrawardine Castle Farm were essential for housing weaponry in the war. Some remain untouched, many have been knocked down and lost, while some have been brought into fresh use while maintaining links to their history.

A design and access statement said: "The scheme has been approached in a positive and creative way and will sensitively retain and convert a non-designated heritage asset.

"The building has architectural significance, being of unique design to the area, fulfilling the specific storage needs during WWII. More broadly, it also has historic significance as it gives an insight into the long-term planning and use by the war department both before, during and after the war.

"Adapted retention of this building should therefore be encouraged to secure the building’s long-term preservation and conservation, preventing erosion of this area’s understanding and significance."

It adds: "The conversion of the building would be to the highest of standards, with luxury amenities and spaces, and would provide a unique offering not seen elsewhere in Shropshire and beyond. The proposal would build on an already very successful and professionally run holiday accommodation business at Shrawardine Castle Farm. The owners have expanded to meet the needs of a changing holiday let market.

"A history to the building and wider munitions site will be provided on display boards within the building to educate guests of the building and site’s former purpose during WWII.

"The building is a non-designated heritage asset worthy of retention as confirmed by the accompanying Heritage Impact Assessment. Providing a viable long-term use for this building, so securing its retention, is an additional benefit of the scheme, allowing guests to engage with and understand this unique building and wider site."

"Internal and external alterations are required to the bunker for the intended use. Division of the space to form nine bedrooms has been sensitively designed to fit between the original brick and concrete pillars. The design of the communal space has also remained purposefully open, again working around the original pillars.

"The use of glass dividing walls through the centre of the building, maintain legibility of the bunker's original rail system layout that formerly passed through the centre of the bunker.

"Recessed glass entrances will be used infilling each former railway opening as well as the bunker’s vehicular opening."