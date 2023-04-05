Best selling novel charting the plight of refugees is adapted for stage

The cast of The Beekeeper of Aleppo

But how would the Beekeeper of Aleppo translate to the stage.

The audience at Theatre Severn, were not disappointed when the stage adaptation of Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel arrived in Shrewsbury on Tuesday .

For the harrowing account of a couple's plight, fleeing from the bombs of Syria which have destroyed their simple rich family life, to the UK, makes for a powerful theatre production.

The Nottingham Playhouse production stars Alfred Clay as Nuri and Roxy Faridany as his wife Afra.

Just one set with lighting and clever projection is used to transport Nuri and Afra from their Aleppo home to Istanbul to Athens and onto Britain and their refugee shelter.

Their deep seated trauma and loss of absolutely everythig is evident in Afra's loss of sight and, in Nuri the sudden appearance of a young boy among the fleeing refugees, brilliantly played by Elham Mahyoub.

Their journey is harrowing and painful to watch.

The way refugees are seen by those to come into contact with Nuri and Afra is an embarrassment to humanity.

And the current controversy over refugees coming to the UK along with the recent earthquakes in Syria makes the Beekeeper of Aleppo as topical as a play could be.

While it is hard to watch, the play also shows the enduring spirit of Nuri and Afra and the other refugees.

Director Miranda Cromwell said: “It holds a mirror to this moment in our history when so many people are being forced from their homes. It is a call to arms for compassion, understanding, connection and love.”