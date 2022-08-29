Shrewsbury Steam Rally sees best-ever turnout as event makes long-awaited return

Steam Rally at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Steam Rally took place over the bank holiday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the pandemic, with thousands passing through the gates on Sunday and Monday.

The two-day event, organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, saw vintage and steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes descend upon Onslow Park.

Spectators enjoyed a variety of attractions from steam engines to historic commercial vehicles including buses and fire engines.

Steam Rally at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury

An action-packed tractor pulling display provided an enthralling display of vintage power, while there were also 240 static tractors for spectators to view.

Edward Goddard, chairman of The County of Salop Steam Engine Society, was delighted by the turnout.

He said: "It has been very successful, undoubtedly our best crowd to date, a bumper event I would say.

"I could tell by the car park it is the best turnout ever, we don't have the official numbers yet though.

Steam Rally at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury

"It is so brilliant to be back and I think the popularity shows it has been missed.

"The weather has been in our favour, it has been lovely and warm which helps get people down."

Albert Stephenson from Shrewsbury, with his dogs Drake and Suki, and his Four inch Ruston Proctor engine

The event had so much on offer, including the working field with the theme of Nuffield marque tractors.

The field brought history to life with demonstrations of historical farming and rural skills, including blacksmithing, ploughing shire horses and steam-powered cultivating.

There were more than 1,000 exhibits in all, including historic military vehicles, classic motorbikes and bicycles, vintage tractors and a vintage fairground.

There were more than 1,000 exhibits in total

The ever-expanding crafts and hobbies marquee was also a big pull, with over six acres of trade stands including the village shop where people were able to get all their camping necessities.

Edward said: "I think everyone is relieved to be back out and doing what they love.

"All the visitors and exhibitors have said that, that they have missed it over the last three years.

The steam rally was held over the Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday weekend

"What we have been able to offer this year has been great.

"We've had traction engines, steam rollers and tractors, including 140 working tractors and various displays.

Visitors poured in to enjoy the rally at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury

"We also had 144 vintage lorries, some being part of local fleets, there has been a great local feeling.

"The steam engines and the horses have been the most popular, while the working tractors out on the field always reel in a good crowd."