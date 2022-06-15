Strictly bromance stars revel in the banter and show off fancy footwork

Anton and Giovanni in action with partners in Him & Me

Quite a lot has happened since Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice last performed together at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn when venues were opening up again last summer. Strictly veteran Anton has become a judge on the top rated BBC show, whilst Giovanni has since lifted the coveted glitter ball trophy and a Bafta award thanks to his triumph alongside the show's first deaf celebrity, EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The Him & Me show has been revamped but only a little. It still revolves around the banter between Anton and Giovanni, including this time the 31-year-old Sicilian correcting Du Beke's 'Shrowsbury' pronunciation with a crowd-pleasing 'Shoes-berry'.

Anton, with moustache, gatecrashes the Bella Ciao routine

The two-hour show also offers plenty of opportunities to show off their fancy footwork. Anton, 55, oozes class with his smooth stylings whilst gyrating Gio goes in for hip-swivelling passion. The pair even croon a few songs and I suspect Giovanni has had singing lessons since he last broke into song at this venue.

They are joined by a tireless team of high-energy dancers including Pernice's frequent professional partner Birmingham dancer Lauren Oakley. Strictly really are missing a trick by not including this exceptionally precise and dynamic female pro in their TV line-up.

Stars of the show Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

Sometimes the show could have flowed better due to a couple of grinding gear changes between romance and comedy, monologue and high action routines. But there is glitz and glamour in abundance, lots of invigorating energy, plenty of Charleston, jive and tap, and the full house of mostly female fans absolutely loved it.

Highlights include Anton and Gio in drag for the silly Sisters number, a three-part passionate pasodoble/Latin routine in which Pernice and partner Oakley combine beautifully, and the Bella Ciao fiesta of clap-along fun. The big finish had the audience out of their seats for 'The Land of A Thousand Dances' and 'Boogie Wonderland'.

Anton and Giovanni strike a pose in the final big number

As Giovanni would say, it was all 'lovely jubbly'.

Him & Me was performed at Theatre Severn on Tuesday and will be performed twice on Wednesday (June 15). It will also be staged at The Alexandra in Birmingham on July 9. Giovanni Pernice brings his Made In Italy show to Theatre Severn on March 4 and 5 2023 as part of a tour also visiting Wolverhampton, Chester and Birmingham.