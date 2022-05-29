Wacky racers hit the track in Shrewsbury's latest Krazy Races extravaganza

Thunderbirds are go!

The races were first held three years ago, raising thousands of pounds for charity, as teams of five made their own soapbox style creations and went full pelt down a custom made 300m course featuring obstacles and chicanes throughout.

This time 27 teams battled for three races in a bid to log the fastest time, with the top ten taking part in a final race at the end of the event - there were also awards for best design and best dressed team.

The Krazy Races

With names from Darwin's Devils to Battlefield Tractor Boys, The Mutt's Nuts and Toy Story 2, all sorts of people were represented, mainly from around the county.

There were cart designs from rockets to cheeses to vehicles from the cartoon series Wacky Races, and as it came to its climax, The Shropshire Blues, who won the inaugural event, were amongst the leaders again.

The Krazy Races

Thousands of people watched on as the races took place and there was also a kids area sponsored by Little Rascals soft play centre in Monkmoor boasting food stalls, pitch and putt mini golf, face painting and other family fun activities.

Danny Scoffin, one of the organisers of the event, said it was an action-packed day and fun for all the family but they were hoping to raise more than £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and other charities nominated by the different teams.

The Krazy Races

He said: "The first Shrewsbury event in 2019 was a resounding success in terms of the number of teams who entered, the number of spectators and the money raised for charity - it seemed to really catch the imagination of the people of Shropshire.

"This year's looks like it might have surpassed that with certainly the number of entrants up and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves after two years of inactivity."

The Krazy Races