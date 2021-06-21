Shrewsbury's Let's Rock festival moved back to August

Crowds pack in for Let's Rock Shrewsbury 2019

Let's Rock Shrewsbury, which was due to take place on Saturday, July 17, has now been moved to Saturday, August 7.

It comes after the Government decided to delay 'Freedom Day' until July 19 – although that date is awaiting official confirmation.

The event will feature a host of 1980s performers and had become a popular fixture in the county's live-event calendar prior to the pandemic.

A statement from the organisers said: "Following the recent Government announcement which delayed the further easing of restrictions, we can confirm that Let's Rock Shrewsbury will return to The Quarry on Saturday, August 7.

"Tickets for the original dates of course remain valid.

"Thank you all so much again for staying the course with us. We will be celebrating in style when we get back in that field, a little later than originally planned."

The line-up for the event features Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Midge Ure's Electronica, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Peter Hook & The Light, Then Jerico, and Peter Wylie.

The same line-up was due to appear at the venue last year, before the event was postponed wholesale due to the impact of the pandemic.