Ho-ho-going on the One Show

Nick and Mary Lewis seen preparing the sleigh which will be doing the rounds, with Santa Caroline Cartner

But that will be the case tomorrow night as the sleigh tours arounsd Shrewsbury for Carols on the Doorstep.

The event, organised by Katy Rink and Beth Heath, started in the county but has now gone national, with radio stations up and down the land set to pump out festive tunes while residents sing along with their neighbours.

Mary Lewis, from Cross Houses, has helped prepare the sleigh for the big night, and was making the finishing touches before it appears on The One Show.

She said: “It should be good, we’re looking forward to it. I think people need a bit of fun and Christmas cheer this year.”

Katy, editor of My Shrewsbury, cheekily asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he fancied joining in.