Strictly stars raising the curtain as live shows return to Theatre Severn

Joanne Clifton, pictured with Ore Oduba after winning Strictly, will be performing at Theatre Severn

After closing along with theatres across the country during lockdown, the venue in Frankwell reopened to visitors in August and started screening films to a reduced audience.

Now live performances are returning and Strictly Come Dancing’s champion siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be taking to the stage on November 4 and 5.

The duo will sing songs, tell stories, and perform Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional dance partners.

Joanne left the BBC’s flagship Saturday night show after winning the 2016 series with Ore Oduba.

She has been busy since then in musical theatre, with lead roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Flashdance and more.

Kevin Clifton, right, will be performing with his sister at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Kevin finally got his hands on the show’s coveted glitterball trophy two years later when he won with Stacey Dooley – now his romantic partner too.

Although dancing has been his primary focus, he made his musical debut back in 2010 in Dirty Dancing.

Craig Reeves, marketing manager at Theatre Severn, said: “After a long interval, we’re very excited to take a big step forward in November when live performances will resume at Theatre Severn.

"After reopening with film screenings back in August, our team have done a fantastic job to provide a safe, spaced and stress-free environment where audiences can relax and enjoy their time with us.

"With social distancing in operation, our capacity continues to be limited so early booking for forthcoming events is highly recommended."

Kevin and Joanne Clifton are bringing their show to Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

The curtain is to rise on more socially distanced shows soon at the theatre.

Later this year pantomime dame Brad Fitt will be at the venue with a specially written festive show for panto fans.

This year, audiences will get the chance to meet the man behind the make-up and enjoy a socially distanced, side-splitting journey through pantoland with stories, slapstick and songs.

The show, entitled We’ll Have to do it Again Then, Won’t We?! will see Brad joined by musical director Simon Hanson and special guests to show audiences what makes a good pantomime.

It runs from December 4-6, and returns for December 27-January 3.

Theatre Severn also confirmed that a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged between December 1-5.

Craig added: "We’ve been quite overwhelmed by the response from audiences so far, who have shown a very strong appetite for visiting the theatre again.

"Already, many performances next month have only a few tickets remaining, and tickets are also selling fast for our Christmas season which includes our legendary panto dame Brad Fitt returning with a brand new show, and a live performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

"We really can’t wait to share these live performances with everyone and look forward to welcoming audiences in the months ahead.”