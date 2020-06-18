Shrewsbury's Drive-In festival is a sell out

The Shropshire Drive-In at the West Mid Showground will play host to a string of popular musicians while listeners enjoy while socially distancing in their cars. Tickets have already gone for the first event on July 4.

To date, local bands Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Vertigo have been confirmed to perform, with a third band to be announced. Attendees will be able to listen to the music through FM radios.

"There will be a DJ-led sing-along, with lyrics sent via the Zoom app. Street food and soft drinks will be available and delivered straight to audience members' cars in the style of a luxury drive-through.

A spokesman said: "Shropshire Drive-In provides all the fun of an epic night out, delivered to the safety of your car. Just park-up, enjoy some quality entertainment and have tasty food delivered to your car like a luxury drive-through.

"Tickets for the first event sold out in less than a week! But fear not, we are releasing new dates for more events, including comedy nights and spectacular performances!

"We plan to keep releasing more event dates for the summer, so stay tuned!"

There will be a comedy drive in event on Friday, July 10.

Among the performers will be MC Karen Bayley, Paul McCaffrey, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Impractical Jokers, Tom Deacon and Vikki Stone.

The following day will see The Most Spectacular Show at the Showground. Led by a Ringmaster, the audience will be led through a production of dance, singing, lights, costumes and jaw-dropping performances.

Gravity Live Productions’ cast includes West End singers, dancers who have toured the world, world-class acrobats and Britain's Got Talent finalists.

This show is suitable for all the family. To book tickets visit shropshire-festivals.digitickets.co.uk/tickets