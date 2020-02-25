Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Five-time Grammy award-winning blues and Americana star Keb’ Mo’, Zimbabwean group Black Umfolosi and a rare show from the Seckou Keita Quintet have also been added to the bill for the festival, which runs from August 28-31.

Other confirmed acts include Robert Burns from Band of Burns, Sheema Mukherjee, The John Martyn Project, Yorkston Thorn Khan, The Jellyman’s Daughter and acappella band The Longest Johns.

Festival director Sandra Surtees said: “We are over the moon to have secured performances from Judy Collins and Keb’ Mo’ in particular – they are both absolute stars in their own genres and a huge coup for us.

“Although we are a ‘folk’ festival, our line-up is incredibly diverse, showcasing everything from traditional and contemporary folk from all corners of the UK to Americana and blues as well as world music.

“The festival has earned an international reputation as a world class event so that enables us to entice such an amazing array to musicians to this corner of Shropshire. We still have more headliners to announce so our advice is, as always, to book as soon as possible before ticket prices go up into the next tier.”

The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent featuring ceilidhs and dance shows, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping.

Fringe activities take place in Shrewsbury town centre throughout the weekend including dance displays in the town centre, a parade through the streets on the Saturday afternoon and bands performing in local pubs.

The four-day event takes place at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

For more information visit shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk