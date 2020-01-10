Steampunk enthusiasts heading to Shrewsbury for annual festival

The annual Steampunk Spectacular takes place on March 21 and is expected to attract visitors from all over the UK and beyond.

The event will focus around a market in St Mary's Church featuring teapot racing, burlesque workshops, belly fusion dance and more. Dancers, magicians and musicians will also be on hand to entertain.

A costume parade, giving all those dressed in their steampunk finery the opportunity to show off their creativity.

A festival spokesman said: "Come March 21 they will be promenading with their parasols along Pride Hill, or wistfully walking up and down Wyle Cop in their theatrical finery. It could be said that Shrewsbury will be a recreation of how things used to be 120 years or so ago.

"There will be dancing, singing, magic, music and laughter while also frequenting the fabulous and flamboyant Steampunk market in St Mary's Church.

"Restaurants, wine bars, cafes and coffee shops will be bursting with corsets and bustles. Shops will be full to the brim with top-hatted Victorians and elegant Edwardians. Hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfast establishments will be full to their historic rafters."

The festival takes place from 10am to 4pm and tickets are £6 on the door or free for children.