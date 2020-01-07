Charlie Adlard exhibition draws 10,000 people to Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

The figure means Drawn of the Dead was one of the most visited exhibitions ever to be hosted by Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Drawn of the Dead celebrated the work of comic artist Charlie Adlard, with more than 80 artworks on display.

The works included pieces from The Walking Dead, cult French comic Vampire State Building, Code Flesh and White Death as well as his life drawing.

Charlie Adlard in Shrewsbury

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: "We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to celebrate Charlie’s stunning work in the Drawn of the Dead exhibition and are pleased with its success.

"While a large proportion of visitors to this exhibition were families, we were also hoping that this exhibition would help us attract new audiences to the museum and this has proved to be a success which we are particularly pleased about.

"I’d like to thank Charlie for allowing SM&AG to showcase his work and I hope everyone who visited the exhibition thoroughly enjoyed it."

The artist said he was pleased with the success of the exhibition, which will be on display in a reduced form at the Shropshire Museums Collections Centre in Ludlow in February.

Mr Adlard said: "It’s been an absolute honour to have an exhibition on this scale in my home town.

"I’ve been overjoyed with how it’s turned out and I cannot thank SM&AG enough for all the work they put in to make it a success."