Brewery thinks beer will be just Fab

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer came up with a special beer to mark the festival, which has been organised by Shrewsbury's mayor Councillor Phil Gillam to raise funds for his chosen charity.

Shrewsbury Beatles Beer will be available across the weekend as a limited bottled beer, with a proportion from every bottle sold donated to The Mayor’s nominated charity, Samaritans of Shrewsbury.

The beer can be found at Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend event venues Theatre Severn, The Buttermarket, Salop Leisure and The Wheatsheaf in Frankwell.

“We’re always on the lookout for new and exciting causes to support. When we heard about the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend, we immediately thought about offering a special beer for it. We hope that visitors across the weekend will see it as a chance to support The Samaritans, keep a memento due to the bottle’s unique label, all whilst enjoying a good beer," said Nick Davis.

This year, Shrewsbury will be celebrating all things Fab Four with the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend, which is organised by Phil Gillam, Mayor of Shrewsbury and an enthusiastic team of volunteers.

During the festival weekend, which takes place on September 20-22 there will be a whole range of events live music, special guest speakers and five Beatles film screenings – from ‘Backbeat’ a chronicle of The Beatles’ performances in Hamburg, to Grammy Award winning film ‘The Beatles: Eight Days A Week’.

For more information on the weekend and to book tickets for events, visit shrewsburybeatles.com