Keep on trucking at Shrewsbury Live

It takes place at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on Sunday, with monster trucks the top attraction in what organisers are calling a 'great day out for the whole family'.

It’s a new event this year and is being organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society. Gates open at 10.30am.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “The clock is ticking and we are really excited about Shrewsbury Live, which is a new event for us here at the showground.

“A lot of interest has been generated from our decision to stage this event and we are hoping this results in an excellent turnout on the day. The school holidays are well underway and Shrewsbury Live provides the ideal opportunity for families to have a great day out together.

“We have a tremendous programme lined up so all we need now is good weather and people to turn out and support us. We have a full main ring programme, funfair, trade stalls, musicians and plenty of food and drink vendors.

“Monster trucks were hugely successful when they performed at the showground at last year’s Shropshire County Show so we are delighted to see them back with Big Pete and Grim Reaper starring in our very first Shrewsbury Live event.

“Also in the main ring, we will be welcoming Guido Louis Equestrian Stunt Team and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show. The funfair always proves popular with youngsters and musicians will be providing entertainment throughout the day.

“The emphasis is on family fun and I think we can say we have something to suit all ages and tastes - an event the whole family can enjoy together and something we were mindful of when setting ticket prices.

“We believe Shrewsbury Live offers excellent value for a full day’s entertainment and are delighted to say our advanced ticket sales are still available at a discounted price but time is running out to take advantage of this offer.

“The advanced ticket offer will end at 5pm on Friday (2) but it’s worth stressing that people can still pay on the gate on the day of the event.

“Under fives are free and admission on the day will be £10 adults, £5 children - aged five to 15 - and £30 for a family ticket. Advance tickets are £8 adults, £5 children, and £25 family ticket. A family ticket includes two adults and three children.”

To buy tickets, click here or call 01743 289831.