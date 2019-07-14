GALLERY: 80s fans fill Quarry Park for Let's Rock Shrewsbury

Colourful fancy dress, wigs and glitter were the order of the day as fans of all ages soaked up the fabulous atmosphere at the 80s extravaganza.

And Belinda Carlisle seemed to be the talk of the sold-out show, getting the fans going as she reeled off hit after hit.

GALLERY: Fancy dress fans rock out in Shrewsbury

Other performers included the Fine Young Cannibals singer Roland Gift who put on a super tight set including Suspicious Minds and She Drives Me Crazy.

The Human League, Sister Sledge, Wolverhampton's Jaki Graham and Chesney Hawkes were also on the bill.

The gates opened at 10.30am and the park was soon buzzing, with many people arriving early with picnic hampers and folding chairs and others ready to take advantage of the food and drinks stalls.

Local retired teacher Robert Furlong, 74, said: "For £30 a ticket it is very good value for money and a very good day out.

"All these top people from the 1980s are here to perform. It's not really my era for music at my age, but I just love to hear live music.

"Belinda Carlisle was terrific."

Alex Bradbury, a shop assistant, of Hookagates in Bayston Hill, said: "It's been fantastic. I liked Belinda Carlisle. She was phenomenal.

"This festival just gets better and better every year with the quality of the acts. Everyone is so chilled and it's a real family event."

Three generations

Meanwhile Chloe Parry, a 19-year-old dance teacher from Shrewsbury, was among three generations of the same family to attend.

She said: "Even if you're not an 80s music fan you'd enjoy it. Let's face it we all listen to the music our parents and grandparents play at home.

"We know all the songs even we weren't born then."

Her mother Jamie Hagans, 39, of Castlefields, a manager, said: "It's my birthday treat and also for my mother Maureen, who will be 58 soon. She uses an electric wheelchair and is using the special platform down at the front.

"It's the first ever music festival that she's been to in her whole life. She came at midday and Belinda Carlisle was the act she wanted to see and she wasn't disappointed.

"She's not very well, but it's lifted her spirits. The organisers have done a great job."

And it wasn't just Salopians partying away, with many people having travelled from across the Midlands and Wales.

Among those staying for the weekend was 47-year-old Carol Pearson, who said the music had improved on 2018.

The hairdresser from Rhyl added: "I loved Belinda . I thought she was great. I also liked Sonia and I'll always support her because she's from my home town.

"It's a great atmosphere with happy people here. We came last year and 14 of us have travelled up this time.

"We're staying at at Oxon Hall campsite and travelled into town on the park and ride which suits us down to the ground. We'll have to walk back though as the bus stops at 6pm, so that might something the town could work with the organisers to resolve."

Marie Hayes, 56, a nurse, of Llanfairfechan near Conwy, said: "Eight of us have come and we love the great atmosphere and the fancy dress. It's brilliant.

"We're all nurses at a hospital for patients with learning disabilities. We've really enjoyed Belinda Carlisle and Kim Appleby and we can't wait for Human League to come on."

Let's Rock organisers UK Live Ltd said: "It has gone really well and we're bringing the show back to Shrewsbury next year. We've become a regular fixture in the events' calendar just like the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

"It's a nice crowd here for our show and the weather is on our side."