Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss announce debut EP

The former The Ticket Unsigned page stars have revealed Fighting Our Corner will be out on March 1.

They have previously released singles Hooks, Secret Side, and the hit Follow Me featuring Birmingham rapper Leo Golden Child, and all three will appear on the EP alongside new songs Cutting Corners and the title track itself.

Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss

The band's frontman Chris Leach said: "The EP showcases a unique and upbeat take on the UK indie music scene.

"It's unashamedly ambitious. The band aim to bring guitar and bass-led music back into the mainstream, with Red Hot Chili Pepper-inspired riffs, QOTSA-style rhythms and anthemic lyrics."

The EP is available to pre-order on iTunes and Amazon, and will also be available to hear on their Spotify page once the album has been released. it will then also be available on all major online stores, while fans can also pick up the CD from one of their live shows.

The day after the EP comes out, they play at the Boar's Head in Kidderminster, while they are also on the bill supporting After Midnight at Birmingham's O2 Academy on March 8. Tickets for both gigs are available via their Facebook page.

