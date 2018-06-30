Music fans do their bit to go green

Organisers are making the festival, which is being held on the August Bank Holiday weekend, as sustainable as possible and are asking people to help reduce the amount of waste taken to landfill.

In this they have banned the sale of bottled water in plastic bottles.

The festival is already one of the greenest to be held in Shropshire will the majority of plastic, cans, glass, cardboard and paper as well as food waste generated at the festival being recycled.

Jo Cunningham, spokeswoman for the festival, said: "This year we hope to build on our success to achieve even better separation and to send even less waste to landfill from the festival. We are working very hard with particular regard to recycling nad the elimination of single use plastics.

"We aim to minimise the single use of plastic wherever possible and specifically water bottles so from this year we will no longer be providing bottled water. We are asking people to please bring their own re-usable drinking container that can be filled from numerous water points."

Recycled stainless steel enviro pint cups and aluminium bottles will be on sale in the merchandise tent.

As well as trying to eliminate plastics from the festival, organisers are asking that if anyone wishes to use glitter they chose a biodegradable brand and balloons will not be allowed on the site.

There will be a huge number of recycling bins around the festival area and the Moongazing Hare Bars will be running a re-usable cup system.

Backstage the artists will have stainless steel jugs containing milk and food traders are asked to not use polystyrene or plastic plates, cups of cutlery or plastic straws.

Finally the Food Hub will collect any surplus food at the end of the festival and this will be distributed to groups including the Shrewsbury Ark, the food bank, the hospice, breakfast clubs and church groups.

And if any campers leave behind any gear, such as tents, mats or sleeping bags, these will be collected up and donated to local charities.

The festival, which attracts some of the biggest names in folk music, runs from August 24-27. For 2018, Richard Thompson, Gretchen Peters, Turin Brakesm Steeley Span and Skerryvore are amongst the dozens of artists who will be appearing on the three festival stages. There will also be a dance tent, kidszone, circus area, food court and a number of musical workshops.

For more information go to www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk