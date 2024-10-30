More than 500 complaints about Big Brother episode after T-shirt controversy

More than 500 complaints were made about an episode of Big Brother following controversy over a T-shirt worn by a housemate, which is claimed to feature a pro-Palestine symbol.

Last week, ITV re-edited and apologised for its October 22 programme after Ali Bromley, a London-based forensic psychologist, wore a watermelon top that appeared to resemble the colours of the Palestinian flag in red, green, white and black.

The top also seemed to be in the shape of the disputed Israel and Palestine territories, while the watermelon is alleged to be a “symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment”.

Broadcast watchdog Ofcom said that the “majority” of the 552 complaints about the ITV2 show’s Tuesday episode last week “related to an item of clothing worn by a housemate”.

“Other complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour from certain housemates,” a spokeswoman from Ofcom said.

A spokesman for Big Brother previously said that its production team checks all housemates’ belongings before they go into the reality show, and “does not allow any personal items into the house that could be deemed harmful”.

It also said it regrets “that the implications of this particular item of clothing” were not “fully understood”, and added: “We apologise to any viewers who have been offended by the broadcast and assure viewers that Big Brother was unaware of the implications of the image.

“The item of clothing has been removed from the house. The housemate has been spoken to and they have expressed that they are unaware of the implications and did not wish to cause any harm or offence.

“Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values or beliefs of Big Brother.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, which has made various complaints about TV programmes amid the war in the Middle East, claimed “the housemate was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon – a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment”.

Ali, originally from Leicester, clashed with various housemates during the ITV2 episode on October 22, and discussed the issues with East London barber Dean.

She told Dean: “(Hannah is) a bit manipulated actually, so if she’s a pawn in anyone’s game, she’s a pawn in Khaled’s game cause she’s been manipulated to be on side.”

Dean said: “It’s a witch hunt Ali. It’s against you. They’re trying to take you down.”

Ali has previously accused Manchester sales manager Khaled of being “fake”, and told him their “bridges are burnt”.

The weekly audience Ofcom list, from Tuesday 22 October to Monday 28 October, also included more than 700 complaints for various episodes of E4’s Married At First Sight (Mafs) UK.

The majority of the complaints on October 24 and October 23 related to “alleged aggressive and bullying behaviour by Alex”, Ofcom said.

Birmingham-based Alexander Henry, who works in aviation operations, is paired with Huddersfield beautician Holly Ditchfield on the latest series, which sees couples matched and marry strangers.

Alexander has regularly clashed with the other couples on the show, and Women’s Aid have previously said it is “incredibly disappointed and concerned to hear”, he has not been removed from the show due to reports of an alleged complaint by a former partner.

A total of 340 complaints on the show were also made about other contestants during the “commitment ceremony, and alleged bullying behaviour from various participants in the programme”.