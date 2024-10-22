First Eurovision tour showcasing former winners to visit London

A first-of-its-kind Eurovision tour will see former winners perform with a London date planned for next month.

Eurovision On Tour will see Denmark’s Emmelie de Forest, who won in 2013, and Linda Martin, who won for Ireland in 1992, perform along with the UK’s 2000 entrant Nicki French, who finished 16th with Don’t Play That Song Again.

The tour will begin in Madrid on Friday, and move on to Stockholm and Paris before arriving in London’s Here at Outernet in Charing Cross Road on Thursday November 7.

The event will take place at London’s Here at Outernet (Jas Lehal/PA)

From there it will move on to Australia with dates in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before returning to Europe in Amsterdam, with more dates set to be added.

More than 15 acts will perform during the evening, including Moldova’s 2010 entrant SunStroke Project, Malta’s 2011 competitor Destiny and Dami Im, who became Australia’s highest scoring entrant in 2016 coming second with Sound Of Silence.

The event will be hosted by 2011 San Marino entrant Senhit, who placed 22nd in 2021 with the song Adrenalina, performed at the Rotterdam final with Flo Rida.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy all the glamour of the main event, with smoke machines and sequins set to grace the stage.

There will be a Eurovision fan zone which will feature memorabilia from the song contest including stage props and the glass trophy.

Senhit said: “I’m thrilled to bring the Eurovision magic to fans across the world.

“This tour is all about celebrating music, joy and togetherness, and I can’t wait to share my new album and unforgettable Eurovision moments with everyone in London.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Eurovision On Tour website and are priced at 60.59 euros (£50.52).

It comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, commissioned an independent review after the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, focusing on its governance, safety, audience engagement and media.

The review came after the Netherlands’ 2024 entrant Joost Klein was kicked out of the competition after being accused of threatening behaviour towards a female member of the production crew on the night of the semi-final in May, and was disqualified by organisers on the day of the final.

A criminal case against him was dropped by the Swedish Prosecution Authority in August, but the EBU said the decision to disqualify Klein was “made in strict accordance with Eurovision Song Contest rules and governance procedures, after an internal investigation”.

The EBU also faced criticism from participants over a slew of issues, including Israel’s participation amid the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The UK has confirmed it will be competing in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, with a new selection process for its representative under way, headed up by Sam Ryder’s manager David May.